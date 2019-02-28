LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Delhi HC Upholds Eviction Order, Asks National Herald Publisher AJL to Vacate Premises

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao rejected the appeal of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) in which it had challenged the December 21 court order to vacate the ITO premises.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2019, 11:16 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi HC Upholds Eviction Order, Asks National Herald Publisher AJL to Vacate Premises
File photo of Delhi High Court.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday dismissed National Herald publisher AJL's plea challenging a single judge order to vacate its premises at ITO here.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao rejected the appeal of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) in which it had challenged the Centre's decision asking it to vacate the ITO premises.

The AJL had appealed against the single judge's December 21, 2018 order that directed it to vacate the premises at ITO within two weeks, after which eviction proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, would be initiated.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram