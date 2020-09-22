INDIA

Delhi HC Vacates Stay on Publication of Book on Asaram's Conviction

File photo of Asaram.

ustice Najmi Waziri said the trial court's order granting ex-parte injunction and staying release of the book on the eve of its launch is set aside.

The Delhi High Court Tuesday set aside an interim stay on the publication of a book on self-styled god-man Asaram Bapu titled Gunning for the Godman: The True Story Behind Asaram's Conviction'. Asaram has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2013 case of sexual assault on a minor.

Justice Najmi Waziri said the trial court's order granting ex-parte injunction and staying release of the book on the eve of its launch is set aside. The high court passed the order on a plea by publisher HarperCollins seeking vacation of the interim stay on the publication of the book.

The trial court had stayed the book release on the plea of a woman co-convict in the case.

