Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Hospitalised With Fever & Breathing Trouble, Covid-19 Test Result Today

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital on Tuesday with high fever and breathing trouble, two days after he participated in a meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which was also attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among others.

Jain, whose Covid-19 test result is expected today, tweeted: "Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated."



Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) June 16, 2020

Replying to Jain’s status, Kejriwal wished him a speedy recovery. "You kept serving the public 24*7 without taking care of yourself. Please take care of your health and get well soon,” he tweeted.

This is the second Covid-19 scare in the Delhi government after Kejriwal quarantined himself last week with flu-like symptoms of fever and a sore throat. His Covid-19 test, however, turned out to be negative.

With over 42,000 Covid-19 cases, Delhi has the third-highest number of infections in India. The Centre on Monday constituted three teams of experts to inspect Covid-19 care facilities and patient care services in the national capital and suggest measures to improve them.

According to the Delhi government's estimates, the national capital is likely to record around 5 lakh cases by July-end and one lakh beds will be needed for Covid-19 patients.