Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Shifted to ICU as Condition Worsens, to Receive Plasma Therapy for Covid-19

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital for COVID-19 treatment on Tuesday, has been diagnosed with pneumonia. Jain has been shifted to Saket's Max Hospital, where he will be administered plasma therapy for Covid-19 as his condition has deteriorated.

According to doctors treating him, the 55-year-old minister had been kept full-time on oxygen support as his oxygen saturation level (Spo2) has dipped.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to wish Jain a speedy recovery as he wrote, "Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with COVID-19 infection."

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal also prayed for Jain's recovery and good health.

Praying for speedy recovery & good health of Hon’ble Minister, GNCTD @SatyendarJain ji. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) June 19, 2020

Jain had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) here after running high-grade fever and suffering sudden drop in oxygen levels.

Sources in Delhi government had on Wednesday said people who interacted with him in the last couple of days would be quarantined as per the advice of doctors.

On Sunday, Jain attended a high-level meeting on the coronavirus situation in the national capital, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which was also attended by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.