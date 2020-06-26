INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Tests Negative for Coronavirus, Set to Be Discharged from Hospital

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (PTI File)

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (PTI File)

Jain earlier this week was shifted out of the ICU of a dedicated private COVID-19 facility, days after he was administered plasma therapy.

  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 26, 2020, 5:34 PM IST
Share this:

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday tested negative for the coronavirus infection and is likely to be discharged from hospital in the evening.

Jain earlier this week was shifted out of the ICU of a dedicated private COVID-19 facility, days after he was administered plasma therapy.

The 55-year-old minister was on June 20 administered plasma therapy at the Max Hospital in Saket where he is admitted. A team of senior doctors from a few government and private hospitals had been monitoring his condition.

Jain was shifted to the ICU of Max hospital from a city government facility after his condition deteriorated on June 19. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, a day after he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), after running high-grade fever and suffering sudden drop in oxygen levels.

RGSSH is a dedicated COVID-19 facility but does not have permission to conduct plasma therapy.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading