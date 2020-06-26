Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Tests Negative for Coronavirus, Set to Be Discharged from Hospital

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday tested negative for the coronavirus infection and is likely to be discharged from hospital in the evening.

Jain earlier this week was shifted out of the ICU of a dedicated private COVID-19 facility, days after he was administered plasma therapy.

The 55-year-old minister was on June 20 administered plasma therapy at the Max Hospital in Saket where he is admitted. A team of senior doctors from a few government and private hospitals had been monitoring his condition.

Jain was shifted to the ICU of Max hospital from a city government facility after his condition deteriorated on June 19. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, a day after he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), after running high-grade fever and suffering sudden drop in oxygen levels.

RGSSH is a dedicated COVID-19 facility but does not have permission to conduct plasma therapy.

