Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Tests Positive for Coronavirus Hours after Taking Second Test

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday tested positive for the coronavirus infection, his office confirmed. This came hours after Jain was tested for the second time.

AAP MLA and national spokesperson Atishi also tested positive for COVID-19, said her party colleagues.The party's spokesperson, Akshay Marathe, has also tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier, Jain was admitted to a hospital in Delhi after high-grade fever and was administered a test for novel coronavirus on Tuesday morning. He was tested again on Wednesday morning.

Jain's symptoms of fever and low oxygen levels are still persisting and he will remain in the same hospital for treatment.