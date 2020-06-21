Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's Condition Improves, Likely to be Shifted to General Ward

The condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, has improved after he was given plasma therapy at a private hospital and he may be shifted to a general ward on Monday, hospital sources said.

The 55-year-old minister’s fever has subsided and oxygen level has improved since he was administered plasma therapy, an experimental procedure under which serious Covid-19 patients are treated using plasma from those who recovered from the viral infection.

Jain is doing better and he is being monitored by doctors, officials said. A team of doctors from a few government and private hospitals has been kept on standby to assist the doctors attending to him if needed. He was shifted to Max Hospital from Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) on Friday after his condition deteriorated.

The minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to RGSSH after running high-grade fever and a sudden drop in oxygen levels. He had first tested negative for the virus. His second test came out positive.

The minister, who has no comorbidities, was found to be suffering from pneumonia, a known Covid-19 complication, and also complained of breathlessness and giddiness from Friday morning. He was on oxygen support intermittently.

Jain is the fourth Aam Aadmi Party MLA to have tested positive for the coronavirus. The others who also have COVID-19 are Atishi from Kalkaji constituency, Vishesh Ravi (Karol Bagh) and Rajkumar Anand (Patel Nagar).