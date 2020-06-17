INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's Father-in-law Dies After Brief Illness

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (PTI File)

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (PTI File)

He was 88, and was not diagnosed with COVID-19. He died of natural causes, they said, adding Jain's father-in-law was not keeping well for the past few days.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 17, 2020, 11:08 PM IST
Share this:

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's father-in-law died on Wednesday after brief illness, sources said.

He was 88, and was not diagnosed with COVID-19. He died of natural causes, they said, adding Jain's father-in-law was not keeping well for the past few days.

Jain tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and is in hospital.

The 55-year-old minister is currently admitted at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the national capital surged to 1,837 on Tuesday while 1,859 fresh coronavirus cases had taken the tally in the city to over the 44,000-mark, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading