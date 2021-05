AK Rakshit, the officer on special duty (OSD) to Health Minister Satyendar Jain, succumbed to COVID-19 complications on Sunday, sources said. They said that he was admitted at Aakash hospital in Dwarka.

Delhi recorded 946 fresh COVID-19 cases and 78 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin issued on Sunday.

