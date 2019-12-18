Delhi High Court Agrees to Hear Plea for Fact-finding Committee to Probe Jamia University Violence
The plea has sought judicial inquiry into the action taken by the police, including the alleged firing at students.
Police personnel conduct a march after the violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act,at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), in Aligarh. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi The Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a PIL seeking setting up of a fact- finding committee to look into the recent violence at Jamia Milia Islamia University.
The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Rekha Palli by advocate Rizwan and the court allowed it to be listed on Thursday.
The plea has sought judicial inquiry into the action taken by the police, including the alleged firing at students.
It also sought proper medical treatment and compensation for the injured students.
Protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia university during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving six cops and two firemen injured, officials said.
The trouble started during a protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia. But a students' body later said they had nothing to do with the violence and arson and alleged that "certain elements" had joined in and "disrupted" the demonstration.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'In Solidarity': Sikh Brothers Offering 'Chai' to CAA Protesters is Breaking the Internet
- Deepika Padukone has Starry Eyes as Hrithik Roshan Feeds Her Chocolate Cake at House Party
- Photos of Jamia Students Cleaning the Streets After Protests Are Winning the Internet
- Nike Blockchain Based Sneakers Will Also Test Your Mingling And Parenting Skills
- ISL 2019-20: Fans To Be Allowed in Stands With NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Set for Early Start