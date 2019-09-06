Delhi High Court Asks JNU Not to Notify Student Union Results Till Next Date of Hearing
The petitions were filed by JNU students Anshuman Dubey and Amit Kumar Dwivedi and one of their grievances raised by a petitioner is that the election commission of the university has reduced the number of councillor seats from 55 to 46.
File Photo of Jawaharlal Nehru University.
New Delhi: While responding to a couple of petitions, the Delhi High Court has asked the Jawaharlal Nehru University to not notify results of students’ union elections.
The petitions were filed by JNU students Anshuman Dubey and Amit Kumar Dwivedi. Students of the university cast their vote for a number of posts in the students’ body on Friday. A 67.9% voting percentage was recorded the counting for which will begin later in the evening. The results were supposed to be notified on Sunday and it is yet to be seen how the authorities react to the court order.
The court order said, “Learned counsel appearing for the university has submitted that after the declarations of result, it has to be placed before the university and a notification has to be issued by the university accepting the results and it’s only after the notification that the newly elected student body can take charge.”
“In the facts and circumstances, as noticed above, it is directed that the declaration of final results shall be subject to further orders passed by this court. Further, university is directed not to notify the result till the next date of hearing.” The matter is listed for September 17.
One of the grievances raised by a petitioner is that the election commission of the university has reduced the number of councillor seats from 55 to 46. His said this was against recommendations of the Lyngdoh committee that enabled each school or department to have representation in the student body. The polling body has merged a number of seats. The petition said the election commission, which is a student-based body, can't change the constitution of the students’ union.
Nomination of one of the petitioners was rejected by the EC despite filing it on time. When the grievance redressal cell directed the petitioner, who claimed to have followed all due process, the EC refused to do so.
