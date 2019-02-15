Delhi High Court Declines Urgent Hearing of Plea Related to Use of 'Martyr' Word

The Delhi high court on Friday declined to give an urgent hearing to a plea seeking directions to the media to refer to the deaths of armed forces personnel as martyr or 'shaheed' instead of terming it as a killing.The petition was mentioned in the afternoon before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice C Hari Shankar by a lawyer, who is also the petitioner, seeking that it be heard on Friday itself.The bench declined to list it for hearing during the day and chastised the lawyer, Abhishek Choudhary, for insisting that the matter be listed today, saying "it is already 2.30 pm and you want us to burden a judge to hear it when there is no urgency in the matter.""This is not a plea seeking bail. Someone's liberty is not at stake. Not today. There is no urgency. It will be listed on Monday in normal course," the court said and added "we should not have to tell you all this, you (petitioner) should understand it".Referring to Thursday's terror attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir where a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a car filled with over 100 kgs of explosive into a bus carrying CRPF personnel killing 40 and injuring several others, Chaudhary has said that the deaths should have been described by the media using "respectful words" like martyred or 'shaheed' and not killed or died.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.