English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi High Court Declines Urgent Hearing of Plea Related to Use of 'Martyr' Word
The petition was mentioned in the afternoon before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice C Hari Shankar by a lawyer, who is also the petitioner, seeking that it be heard on Friday itself.
File photo of Delhi High Court.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday declined to give an urgent hearing to a plea seeking directions to the media to refer to the deaths of armed forces personnel as martyr or 'shaheed' instead of terming it as a killing.
The petition was mentioned in the afternoon before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice C Hari Shankar by a lawyer, who is also the petitioner, seeking that it be heard on Friday itself.
The bench declined to list it for hearing during the day and chastised the lawyer, Abhishek Choudhary, for insisting that the matter be listed today, saying "it is already 2.30 pm and you want us to burden a judge to hear it when there is no urgency in the matter."
"This is not a plea seeking bail. Someone's liberty is not at stake. Not today. There is no urgency. It will be listed on Monday in normal course," the court said and added "we should not have to tell you all this, you (petitioner) should understand it".
Referring to Thursday's terror attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir where a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a car filled with over 100 kgs of explosive into a bus carrying CRPF personnel killing 40 and injuring several others, Chaudhary has said that the deaths should have been described by the media using "respectful words" like martyred or 'shaheed' and not killed or died.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The petition was mentioned in the afternoon before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice C Hari Shankar by a lawyer, who is also the petitioner, seeking that it be heard on Friday itself.
The bench declined to list it for hearing during the day and chastised the lawyer, Abhishek Choudhary, for insisting that the matter be listed today, saying "it is already 2.30 pm and you want us to burden a judge to hear it when there is no urgency in the matter."
"This is not a plea seeking bail. Someone's liberty is not at stake. Not today. There is no urgency. It will be listed on Monday in normal course," the court said and added "we should not have to tell you all this, you (petitioner) should understand it".
Referring to Thursday's terror attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir where a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a car filled with over 100 kgs of explosive into a bus carrying CRPF personnel killing 40 and injuring several others, Chaudhary has said that the deaths should have been described by the media using "respectful words" like martyred or 'shaheed' and not killed or died.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Thursday 14 February , 2019 2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gully Boy Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Film Earns Rs 19.40 Crore
- From Nick Jonas to Her Tattoo, Priyanka Chopra Answers Most Googled Questions About Her
- Shell Be Loved: Tortoise Couple Breaks Up After Century Together, and We're Not Over It
- Dev Movie Review: This Senseless Romantic Run is Sure to Pull Karthi Down
- Ford Aspire CNG Launched in India For Rs 6.27 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results