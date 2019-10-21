Delhi High Court Directs That Govt Set Up Police Booths With Least Possible Hindrance to Public

New Delhi: Police booths should be constructed with least possible hindrance to public at large and basic facilities be provided to officers deployed there, the Delhi High Court has said.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar directed the Centre, the Delhi government and the power distribution companies to together formulate guidelines for setting up the police booths and providing water and electricity at these kiosks.

"...we hereby direct the concerned authorities to frame comprehensive guidelines for regulating establishment of police booths. We also direct the authorities to look into basic facilities ought to be provided to police officials going to be placed at the kiosks.

"...It ought to be kept in mind by the authorities that the police booths/kiosks must be constructed in such a manner that the least possible hindrance may be caused to the public at large," the court directed.

The directions came while disposing of a PIL by consumer rights activist Bejon K Misra seeking framing of guidelines to regulate establishment of police booths with all necessary basic facilities.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.