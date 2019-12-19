Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea of Nirbhaya Convict Claiming Juvenility in 2012, Imposes Cost on Lawyer

The court asked Bar Council of Delhi to take action against the advocate for filing forged affidavit in the court regarding the convict's age.

News18.com

Updated:December 19, 2019, 4:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea of Nirbhaya Convict Claiming Juvenility in 2012, Imposes Cost on Lawyer
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed plea of one of the four convicts facing the gallows in the Nirbhaya gang rape-and-murder case claiming that he was a juvenile at the time of the offence in December, 2012.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait also imposed cost of Rs 25,000 on the convict's advocate AP Singh, who did not appear in the court despite several communications sent to him on behalf of the court, for playing "hide and seek".

The court asked Bar Council of Delhi to take action against the advocate for filing forged affidavit in the court regarding the convict's age. Besides Pawan Kumar Gupta, who moved the plea claiming juvenility, the other three convicts in the case are Mukesh, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh.

A 23-year-old paramedic student was gang raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 in a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before she was thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012 at a hospital in Singapore.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram