Delhi High Court Gets 9 New Judges, Total Strength 44

Nine newly-appointed judges were administered the oath of office in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, which increased the total working strength to 44.

Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi administered the oath to Judges Tara Vitasta Ganju, Mini Pushkarna, Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Datta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth and Saurabh Banerjee.

Last week, the Centre had cleared the appointment of the nine advocates as judges to the Delhi High Court.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in a tweet said: “In exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution of India, the following advocates are appointed as judges of Delhi High Court. I extend best wishes to all of them.”

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana recommended seven advocates as judges to the Delhi High Court.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on May 4, 2022, has approved the proposal for elevation of the following advocates as judges in the Delhi High Court: Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Datta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth, and Saurabh Banerjee,” said a statement uploaded on the top court’s website.

Tara Vitasta Ganju and Mini Pushkarna were recommended by the apex court collegium in 2020, followed by reiteration.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.