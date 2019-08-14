Delhi High Court Grants Interim Protection from Arrest to Ratul Puri in Chopper deal
Enforcement Directorate opposed the plea and said that no relief should be given to him as a non-bailable warrant was issued against Puri on August 9 and he was absconding and not joining the investigation in the case.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, till August 20 in a money laundering case linked to the AgustaWestland Chopper scam.
Justice Sunil Gaur said the Enforcement Directorate is at liberty to ask Puri to join the investigation.
The court granted the interim protection till next Tuesday, when it would further hear Puri's plea challenging a trial court's order denying him anticipatory bail.
Prui's counsel submitted that he be given interim protection till the next date of hearing as he apprehends arrest.
Earlier in the day, the court asked the ED to file a status report apprising its about the development in the money laundering case linked to the now scrapped, Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland Chopper deal after Puri was denied anticipatory bail last week.
The court said the status report should explain "the exact role of petitioner (Puri) in (alleged) money laundering which is detected so far".
The court also asked the ED the reason for seeking his custodial interrogation.
