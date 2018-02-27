English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi High Court Puts BCI Notice Against Dushyant Dave on Hold
The BCI notice was issued on January 24 on a complaint filed by advocate RP Luthra for the suspension of Dave's legal certificate for his "gross professional and other misconduct."
File photo of Delhi High Court (Picture courtesy: Getty Images)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed the Bar Council of India notice issued against Supreme Court advocate Dushyant Dave on a complaint demanding immediate disciplinary action against the lawyer.
A bench led by Justice Rajiv Shakdher came to the rescue of Dave after he had approached the court, challenging the said notice.
The BCI notice was issued on January 24 on a complaint filed by advocate RP Luthra for the suspension of Dave's legal certificate for his "gross professional and other misconduct."
Bar Council of India chairman on January 24 had further deputed the matter to the state bar Council of Dushyant Dave.
"RP Luthra and other bar associations had made complaint against Prashant Bhushan and Dushyant Dave on the basis of professional misconduct. We think this matter would now be handled by Delhi Bar Council and direction has been given to complete proceeding by Feb 28 and accordingly Gujarat Bar Council will take a call on Dushyant Dave. Respective state bar council's will constitute a committee to decide on them," Mishra had then said.
The BCI report while issuing the notice had made references to Dave’s conduct in the Petition filed by Congress leader Tehseen Poonawalla demanding an independent probe into the alleged mysterious death of CBI Special Judge B.H. Loya.
Earlier reports had also suggested that Dave had advised Tehseen Poonawalla to withdraw his petition from the Apex Court “casting some allegations against one of the Hon’ble Judge of Supreme Court”.
Also Watch
A bench led by Justice Rajiv Shakdher came to the rescue of Dave after he had approached the court, challenging the said notice.
The BCI notice was issued on January 24 on a complaint filed by advocate RP Luthra for the suspension of Dave's legal certificate for his "gross professional and other misconduct."
Bar Council of India chairman on January 24 had further deputed the matter to the state bar Council of Dushyant Dave.
"RP Luthra and other bar associations had made complaint against Prashant Bhushan and Dushyant Dave on the basis of professional misconduct. We think this matter would now be handled by Delhi Bar Council and direction has been given to complete proceeding by Feb 28 and accordingly Gujarat Bar Council will take a call on Dushyant Dave. Respective state bar council's will constitute a committee to decide on them," Mishra had then said.
The BCI report while issuing the notice had made references to Dave’s conduct in the Petition filed by Congress leader Tehseen Poonawalla demanding an independent probe into the alleged mysterious death of CBI Special Judge B.H. Loya.
Earlier reports had also suggested that Dave had advised Tehseen Poonawalla to withdraw his petition from the Apex Court “casting some allegations against one of the Hon’ble Judge of Supreme Court”.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
- RIP Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood's First Female Superstar
- Virtuosity:The Legendary Sridevi in Her Own Words
- Veteran Actor Sridevi Passes Away at 54 After Cardiac Arrest in Dubai
- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Is The Misogyny Served Worth Your Money?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karnataka Outplay Saurashtra in Vijay Hazare Trophy Final
- Virat Kohli Was Little Over the Top in SA But Growing: Steve Waugh
- Heroes May Turn Stereotypical in Bollywood, Not Actors: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- [In Pics] Google Android Oreo Go Edition Smartphones at MWC 2018: Nokia 1 And LAVA Z50
- Esha Gupta Gets Trolled For Tweet on Syria Crisis, Hits Back