Delhi High Court Puts BCI Notice Against Dushyant Dave on Hold

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed the Bar Council of India notice issued against Supreme Court advocate Dushyant Dave on a complaint demanding immediate disciplinary action against the lawyer.A bench led by Justice Rajiv Shakdher came to the rescue of Dave after he had approached the court, challenging the said notice.The BCI notice was issued on January 24 on a complaint filed by advocate RP Luthra for the suspension of Dave's legal certificate for his "gross professional and other misconduct."Bar Council of India chairman on January 24 had further deputed the matter to the state bar Council of Dushyant Dave."RP Luthra and other bar associations had made complaint against Prashant Bhushan and Dushyant Dave on the basis of professional misconduct. We think this matter would now be handled by Delhi Bar Council and direction has been given to complete proceeding by Feb 28 and accordingly Gujarat Bar Council will take a call on Dushyant Dave. Respective state bar council's will constitute a committee to decide on them," Mishra had then said.The BCI report while issuing the notice had made references to Dave’s conduct in the Petition filed by Congress leader Tehseen Poonawalla demanding an independent probe into the alleged mysterious death of CBI Special Judge B.H. Loya.Earlier reports had also suggested that Dave had advised Tehseen Poonawalla to withdraw his petition from the Apex Court “casting some allegations against one of the Hon’ble Judge of Supreme Court”.