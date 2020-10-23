Delhi High Court Seeks Centre, AAP's Response on Ownership Rights in Unauthorised Colonies

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response from the Centre and others over a petition challenging certain sections of the act for recognising ownership rights of residents of unauthorised colonies.

A division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued the notice to the Centre, the Delhi government, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) over the petition filed by 19 senior citizens who are the resident of the Sainik Farms area in the national capital, which is one of the unauthorised colonies.

The plea challenged certain regulations of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Act of 2019 for recognising ownership rights.

"The benifits under the said Act have been arbitrarily and illegally denied to the residents of unauthorised colonies that are identified as Affluent Unauthorised Colonies (AUCs), which are the unauthorised colonies where the petitioners are residing, namely Sainik Farms and Sainik Farms Western Avenue," the plea said.

The plea also stated that the said residents are aggrieved by such arbitrary classification and exclusion, which is manifestly unjust and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India.

The plea stated that the petitioners are claiming the right to be treated equally as other property owners of unauthorised colonies and seek to challenge the exclusion from having recognition of property rights with regard to immovable property in favour of a resident of an unauthorised colony.