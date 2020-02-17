Take the pledge to vote

Delhi High Court seeks Response From Centre, CBI for Probe Into Gargi College Molestation Incident

On February 6, a group of men broke into the Gargi College during the festival 'Reverie' and allegedly groped, harassed and molested the students.

PTI

Updated:February 17, 2020, 11:49 AM IST
Delhi High Court seeks Response From Centre, CBI for Probe Into Gargi College Molestation Incident
A video grab shows a mob scaling the barriers to gatecrash the Gargi College fest. (Image: Social Media)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the Centre and CBI on a plea seeking a court-monitored probe by the agency into the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at Delhi University's all-women Gargi College last week.

A bench comprising justices G S Sistani and C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Centre and Central Bureau of Investigation on a plea filed by advocate M L Sharma. The plea was filed on Thursday, hours after the Supreme Court declined to entertain the petition and asked the petitioner to move the high court.

Sharma has sought the preservation of all video recordings and CCTV camera footage of the college campus in his plea.

On February 6, a group of men broke into the Gargi College during the festival 'Reverie' and allegedly groped, harassed and molested the students who claimed that security officials stood watching.

The incident came to light after some students took to Instagram to narrate their ordeal and alleged that security personnel did nothing to control the unruly groups.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
