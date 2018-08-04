GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Delhi High Court Sets Aside AAP Govt Order Revising Minimum Wages

The decision by the Delhi High Court came on several pleas filed by various industrial units and companies who employ workers on minimum wages.

PTI

Updated:August 4, 2018, 8:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi High Court Sets Aside AAP Govt Order Revising Minimum Wages
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: In a blow to the AAP government, the Delhi High Court on Saturday quashed its March 2017 notification revising minimum wages for all classes of workmen in all scheduled employment, saying the decision was ultra vires the Constitution.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar also quashed the Delhi government notification setting up an advisory panel on minimum wages, saying both decisions were taken in contravention of principles of natural justice and without sufficient material and were invalid.

As per the notification, the minimum wages for unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled labour were fixed at Rs 13,500, Rs 14,698 and Rs 16,182, respectively.

The decision by the court came on several pleas filed by various industrial units and companies who employ workers on minimum wages.

The petitioner-employers, who had sought setting aside of the minimum wage order, had contended that the Delhi government had not heard them before coming out with the decision.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...