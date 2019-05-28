English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi High Court Sets Aside 'Leave India' Notice Issued to Pakistan Woman Married in India
The court said it was setting aside the 'leave India notice' "for lack of following procedure" and directed the government to consider the woman's application for citizenship.
File photo of Delhi High Court (Picture courtesy: Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday set aside the 'leave India notice' issued to a Pakistani woman married to an Indian man and residing here since 2005, saying the Centre did not follow procedure when it ordered her deportation.
A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice AJ Bhambhani also set aside a single judge's order upholding the Centre's February 7 direction to the woman to leave the country within 15 days.
The court said it was setting aside the 'leave India notice' "for lack of following procedure" and directed the government to consider the woman's application for citizenship.
The bench also did not agree with the government's stand that the decision was taken on the basis of adverse security reports, saying the material, including intelligence inputs, placed before it was not sufficient for taking such a step against her.
The court's verdict came on a plea filed by the woman's husband.
The 37-year-old woman had come to India in 2005 after she got married. She has been residing in Delhi with her husband and two sons, aged 11 and five.
The Centre had, during the proceedings, told the court that once a 'leave India notice' had been issued against a foreigner, the person should leave the country irrespective of having a valid visa to stay.
Central government's standing counsel Anurag Ahluwalia had argued that once a 'leave India notice' is issued, the visa is deemed to be cancelled.
The bench, however, did not agree with the government's stand and said that the woman's long-term visa was valid till 2020 and presently, it was not cancelled.
The Centre's February 7 order was first challenged by the woman's husband before a single judge who dismissed the plea and had asked her to leave the country.
Her husband then filed an appeal against the single judge's decision before the division bench.
A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice AJ Bhambhani also set aside a single judge's order upholding the Centre's February 7 direction to the woman to leave the country within 15 days.
The court said it was setting aside the 'leave India notice' "for lack of following procedure" and directed the government to consider the woman's application for citizenship.
The bench also did not agree with the government's stand that the decision was taken on the basis of adverse security reports, saying the material, including intelligence inputs, placed before it was not sufficient for taking such a step against her.
The court's verdict came on a plea filed by the woman's husband.
The 37-year-old woman had come to India in 2005 after she got married. She has been residing in Delhi with her husband and two sons, aged 11 and five.
The Centre had, during the proceedings, told the court that once a 'leave India notice' had been issued against a foreigner, the person should leave the country irrespective of having a valid visa to stay.
Central government's standing counsel Anurag Ahluwalia had argued that once a 'leave India notice' is issued, the visa is deemed to be cancelled.
The bench, however, did not agree with the government's stand and said that the woman's long-term visa was valid till 2020 and presently, it was not cancelled.
The Centre's February 7 order was first challenged by the woman's husband before a single judge who dismissed the plea and had asked her to leave the country.
Her husband then filed an appeal against the single judge's decision before the division bench.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
Monday 27 May , 2019 Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
Monday 27 May , 2019 PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Thinks an Alternative Career for Katrina Kaif Could be to Get Married and Produce Babies
- JCB Meme: Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Company Trending as #JCBKiKhudayi
- Asus Zenfone 6 Takes Over No. 1 Spot in DxOMark Selfie Camera Rankings
- Deepika Padukone Reveals Designer Sabyasachi was the First Person to Know About Her Wedding
- 'What is JCB Ki Khudai Meme?' Indians Turn to Google To Dig Up Answers
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results