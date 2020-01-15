Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi High Court to Hear Mercy Plea of Nirbhaya Rape Case Convict Mukesh Singh Today

Mukesh Singh filed a mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday, shortly after the Supreme Court refused to stay his scheduled execution.

Updated:January 15, 2020, 9:40 AM IST
File photo of Delhi High Court (Picture courtesy: Getty Images)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will on Wednesday hear the mercy petition of Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

Singh filed a mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday, prison officials said, shortly after the Supreme Court refused to stay his scheduled execution. He also moved the Delhi High Court to set aside the death warrant issued by a trial court.

The plea of 32-year-old is listed for hearing on Wednesday before a bench of Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal.

The four convicts -- Vinay Sharma (26), Mukesh Kumar (32), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) -- are to be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail as a Delhi court issued their death warrants on January 7.

According to jail sources, Pawan Jallad from Meerut, who will carry out the hanging, will reach Tihar jail on January 20 and will reside inside the premises. He will be given Rs 15,000 per execution, they said.

Meanwhile, Asha Devi, mother of 23-year-old paramedic student, who was raped and brutally assaulted by six men in December 2012, on Tuesday said she knew that the curative petitions of the convicts will be rejected and is confident that they will be hanged on January 22.

"The curative please had to be rejected. This was the third time they had gone to the Supreme Court. Whatever pleas they file, we are ready to face them and we will fight it out. We feel that they will be hanged on January 22. We want that to happen," Nirbhaya's mother told PTI over phone.

Vinay and Mukesh had filed curative petitions on January 9.

