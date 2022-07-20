Delhi High Court to Hear Petitions Challenging Agnipath Scheme Today

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday will hear the petitions challenging the government’s Agnipath recruitment scheme.

The petitions were transferred to the High Court after the matter was brought before Supreme Court on Tuesday. The SC had directed Delhi High Court to expeditiously decide on the validity of the short-term recruitment plan that triggered massive protests across the country in June.

During the SC hearing, one of the petitioners said his plea has a pan-India effect to which a three-judge bench asserted that pan-India does not mean the apex court will have to hear everything, adding it would be appropriate to have a considered view of the Delhi High Court.

The apex court then transferred the petitions to the Delhi High Court and also requested the high court to ensure their “expeditious disposal”.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and AS Bopanna also asked the High Courts of Kerala, Punjab and Haryana, Patna, and Uttarakhand to transfer the PILs pending before them against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme to the Delhi High Court or keep it pending till a decision by it if the petitioners before the high courts so desire.

Three petitions are already pending in the Delhi high court. The high court is expected to hear them, along with one transferred from the Supreme court, on Wednesday.

Earlier on June 14, the Union Cabinet had approved Agnipath, a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces and the youth selected under the scheme will be known as Agniveers. The announcement of the scheme was followed by protests in several states and the government then extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment this year.

