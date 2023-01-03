Delhi Hit & Run: CCTV Shows Sultanpuri Woman With Friend on Scooty Before Accident, Cops to Record Her Statement Today

Amid the ongoing uproar in the case of 20-year-old Delhi resident Anjali’s horrifying accident, the Delhi Police on Tuesday revealed that the victim was accompanied by another woman on her scooty, before the accident. A CCTV video from the night of the fatal accident also showed both women on the scooty.

The Delhi Police is trying to ascertain if the second woman was with the victim during the accident, or was dropped home beforehand. According to sources, police will be bringing in the second woman for questioning on Tuesday.

Fresh revelations have raised deeper speculations about the case, with many questioning why did the second woman not come forward.

#Breaking | #Delhi hit and drag case updates: New CCTV footage accessed in which 2nd woman who was with Victim on Scooty can be seen@_anshuls & @AnvitSrivastava share details with @toyasingh pic.twitter.com/fQtZgc14u2— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 3, 2023

In the wee hours of New Year’s day (January 1), the 20-year-old woman was killed in an accident, after her scooty collided with a grey Maruti Suzuki Baleno with five drunk men in it. The woman was dragged around for about 13 kilometers from the Outer Ring Road to the Rohini district, after her legs got caught up in the axle of the car.

Soon after the incident was brought to light, it started a war of words between Delhi LG V K Saxena and the Aam Aadmi Party. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday called for stringent security measures in the national capital, like barricading and checking for drunken drivers.

All the five persons accused in the case have been arrested and were sent to a 3-day police remand on Monday. The blood samples of all the five accused in the heinous case, have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to examine alcohol use, an ANI report said on Tuesday.

The post-mortem of the deceased in the Kanjhawala death case in Delhi was completed on Monday and the autopsy report is likely soon. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to meet the victim’s family on Tuesday.

A team of top officials of Delhi Police visited Janauti village in the early hours of Tuesday to further investigate the Khanjawala incident. The team was led by Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh.

Meanwhile, Delhi LG Saxena condemned the incident and said his head hung in shame over the “inhuman crime”.

“In his meeting with the Police Commissioner, the LG also asked him to ascertain whether there was any lapse on part of the police and directed that responsibility be fixed for any lapse or laxity on part of the police," the sources at LG office said.

In his meeting with the police commissioner, the LG reiterated his direction that every angle and aspect of the case be looked into and the strictest possible sections of IPC be invoked against the accused, the sources said.

Read all the Latest India News here