Delhi Hits 'Very Poor' Category AQI Post Diwali, Gasps for Clean Air as People Burst Crackers Despite Ban

Delhiites on Friday morning woke up to an air quality of “hazardous" category and a thick blanket of smoke that shrouded the national capital post Diwali. The air in Delhi and surrounding areas hung heavy with acrid smoke as people burst firecrackers on Diwali in a blatant disregard to the government’s ban on it amid a sharp increase in fumes from farm fires. The city’s overall air quality index is 386 at 7:49 am and entered the “very poor" zone, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

ALSO READ: Delhi’s Air Quality ‘Very Poor’. Here’s All You Need to Know About AQI & How It’s Measured

According to the SAFAR, the capital’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 382 on Thursday, up from 314 on Wednesday. It was 303 on Tuesday and 281 on Monday.

People from several parts of the city and its suburbs complained of itchy throat and watery eyes, as a layer of smog, the first episode this season, lingered over the region.

On Thursday, residents of Lajpat Nagar in South Delhi, Burari in North Delhi, Paschim Vihar in West Delhi and Shahdara in East Delhi reported incidents of firecracker bursting as early as 7 pm, despite the blanket ban in the national capital till January 1, 2022.

Several incidents of high-intensity cracker bursting were reported from Gurgaon and Faridabad despite a ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in 14 of Haryana districts.

According to SAFAR model forecasts, stubble burning share may increase to 35 per cent on Friday and 40 per cent on Saturday with the wind direction changing to northwesterly. Northwesterly winds carry smoke from farm fires in Punjab and Haryana towards the national capital.

Relief is expected only from the evening of November 7 but AQI will fluctuate within the ‘very poor’ range, the air quality forecast agency said. Last year, the share of stubble burning in Delhi’s pollution had peaked at 42 per cent on November 5. In 2019, crop residue burning accounted for 44 per cent of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution on November 1.

The contribution of stubble burning in Delhi’s PM2.5 concentration was 32 per cent on Diwali day last year as compared to 19 per cent in 2019. On October 27, the Delhi government had launched the ‘Patakhe Nahi Diye Jalao’ campaign to create awareness against the bursting of crackers. Under the campaign, action can be taken under relevant IPC provisions and the Explosives Act against anyone found burning crackers. According to the government, more than 13,000 kg of illegal firecrackers have been seized and 33 people arrested so far under the anti-cracker campaign.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.