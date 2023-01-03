Delhi Horror: Brain Matter Missing, Skull Open, Spine Broken, 40 Injuries, Says Anjali's Autopsy Report

Her brain matter was missing, skull cavity was found open, spine was fractured, and there were a total of 40 injuries — such horrific and grave injuries are mentioned in the autopsy report of 20-year-old Anjali Singh.

Anjali’s severe injuries and death happened after she was dragged for several kilometres entangled under a car following her two-wheeler meeting with an accident in the early hours of January 1 in Delhi. A medical board of doctors at the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) conducted her autopsy and informed the Delhi Police of the numerous injuries to Anjali’s body.

The MAMC report informed Delhi Police about the deceased’s missing “brain matter”, her ribs exposed from the back of the chest, and the grinding effects on the ribs present with sharpening of the chest, News18 has learnt. The report also mentions that there was fracture in the spine of Anjali in the lumbar region and says that almost her entire body was smudged with mud and dirt.

“Anjali’s internal examination has revealed that the scalp (was) avulsed and hanging irregularly, smudged with mud and dirt. Her skull cranial cavity (was) open, with grinding effect present at the margins bones present the bones vault fracture from the sutural ends and missing. Fracture of the base of the skull (was) present. Pleural cavity (was) both open with exposition of both the lungs,” a source, quoting the report said.

In its eight-page report, the medical board also informed that there were a total of 40 injuries and some of the injuries were inconspicuous due to blackening, smudging, and brush burn effects. “The injuries were mixed antemortem, perimortem and postmortem in nature,” a source, quoting the report, said.

Doctors said that shock and haemorrhage as a result of antemortem injury to the head, spine, left femur, and both lower limbs.

“All injuries collectively can cause death in the ordinary course of nature. However, injury to the head, spine, long bones and other injuries can cause death independently and collectively in the ordinary course of nature. All injuries produced by blunt force impact and possible with vehicular accident and dragging. However, final opinion will be given after receipt of chemical analysis and biological sample reports,” a source said.

Singh was killed in the early hours of January 1 after her scooter was hit by a speeding Baleno. Her body was found in the Kanjhawala area and all the five accused were sent to three-day police custody on Monday. The autopsy report mentions multiple other injuries on her body but rules out sexual assault.

The medical board said it has preserved routine viscera for chemical analysis, blood on gauze piece and torn jeans paint of the victim.

“Shock and haemorrhage as a result of antemortem injury to the head, spine, left femur, and both lower limbs. All injuries produced by blunt force impact and possible with vehicular accident and dragging. The report also indicates that there is no injury suggestive of sexual assault. The final report will be received in due course. Further investigation in the case is underway,” Special CP (Law and Order of southern zone) Sagar Preet Hooda told reporters on Tuesday.

