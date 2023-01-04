Anjali Death Case: Is Friend Nidhi’s Version Reliable? 3 Claims That Point Out Loopholes in Her Story

The death case of 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who was hit and dragged by a car in outer Delhi on New Year for several kilometres, is taking twists and turns every day. As the police investigation is underway with mounting pressure from people demanding strict punishment to the accused, Anjali’s friend Nidhi on Tuesday came forward as the only eye-witness to the bone-chilling incident which has sent shockwaves across the country.

Nidhi has made several claims related to Anjali and the incident. Her statement was recorded by the police on Tuesday. Delhi Police personnel also visited Nidhi’s residence in Sultanpuri today. But now as the new facts have come to light, Nidhi’s version is under scanner.

According to Delhi Police, Nidhi might not have been present at the time of the accident, because a CCTV footage shows her getting dropped at home at 1:37 am the night of the accident. Police also said she was drunk.

Nidhi’s Claim 1: Anjali was drunk and she insisted on driving the scooty.

Counter: The autopsy report of Anjali shows no traces of alcohol. Dr. Bhupesh, the family doctor of Anjali rejected her friend’s claims that she was heavily drunk on the night of the incident, saying the autopsy report did not find any trace of alcohol in her stomach. Anjali’s mother also said she never had alcohol and Nidhi’s allegations are baseless. The police claimed Nidhi was drunk.

Nidhi’s Claim 2: Nidhi claimed her phone was broken in the accident so she couldn’t contact the police.

Counter: CCTV images show phone in Nidhi’s hands. Nidhi’s friend Nishant claimed she asked him for a C-type charge around 2.30 am. Nishant said she gave him her phone so he could charge it.

Nidhi’s Claim 3: The accident took place between 2 to 3 AM. Nidhi also said she made a failed attempt to save her and the accused men also tried to run the car over her.

Counter: The CCTV shows Nidhi reaching home at 1.37 am. However, there is a discrepancy in timings of the CCTV footage. Nidhi’s friend Nishant claimed he saw her reaching home around 2.30 am.

The 20-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a car that dragged her body for several kilometres in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri in the wee hours on January 1. Five people have been arrested in connection with the woman’s death have been sent to three-day police remand by Delhi’s Rohini Court on January 2.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna (26) who works as a driver in Gramin Sewa, Amit Khanna (25) who works for SBI cards Uttam Nagar, Krishnan (27) who works at a Spanish Culture Centre at CP New Delhi, Mithun (26) who works as a hairdresser Naraina and Manoj Mittal (27) who works as a ration dealer at P Block Sultanpuri.

The 20-year-old’s postmortem was conducted on Monday and the report came out on Tuesday. The report reveals that there was no sexual assault committed. The victim’s family had earlier speculated sexual assault angle, but are now satisfied with the postmortem report.

The Ministry of Home Affairs under the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought a detailed report from the Delhi Police Commissioner on the Kanjhawla incident. Special Commissioner in Delhi Police Shalini Singh has been asked to submit the detailed report to MHA.

