Delhi Hotels, Restaurants, Clubs Can Serve Liquor from Sept 9 with Covid-19 Guidelines in Place

Hotels, restaurants and clubs in the national capital have been permitted to serve liquor from September 9, Delhi government sources said on Thursday. These establishments will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Central government, they said.

Authorities have allowed hotels, restaurants and clubs to service liquor from September 9, a Delhi government source said.

On August 21, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) gave approval for opening of hotels and weekly markets in the city. The decision was taken in a meeting of DDMA which was also attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through video conference.

Hotels, restaurants and clubs were closed in the city with the announcement of the lockdown in March in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.