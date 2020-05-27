INDIA

Delhi Hotels Told to Refund Half-rent as Quarantine Period Reduced

Representative Image (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ ozgurdonmaz/ Istock.com)

In an order, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directed the district administrations to ensure the amount is refunded.

  • IANS Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 11:26 PM IST
The Delhi government on Wednesday directed the hotels providing paid quarantine to those who returned from abroad to refund a week's balance as the Centre has reduced the period for institutional quarantine.

Dev in his capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines for international arrivals, including quarantine arrangements.

"As per these guidelines, protocol for institutional quarantine has been revised to seven days followed by seven-day home quarantine after medical assessment," he said.

Indian nationals who were quarantined in hotels after their return from abroad were made to pay in advance for 14 days.

The order said the Centre has directed that since they can now leave for home quarantine after seven days, the amount paid by them for the remaining seven days needs to be refunded to them, which some hotels are refusing.

The order directed "all authorities concerned to ensure that foreign returnees who were quarantined in hotels and paid in advance for 14 days shall be refunded their balance amount without any delay."


