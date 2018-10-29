English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Imam's Wife Raped by Brother-in-Law, Gets Divorce Notice from Husband
The woman, wife of a Delhi-based Imam, was reportedly beaten up when she tried to fight back.
Muzaffarnagar (UP): The wife of an Imam of a Delhi-based mosque was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law at Dhandeda village here, police said on Monday, adding the woman later got a divorce notice from her husband.
The woman was raped and beaten up at her house on Sunday when she tried to oppose the accused, Mainuddin, SHO Jitender Kumar said.
The victim's husband was not present at the time of the incident, he said, adding the woman has been sent for medical examination.
An FIR has been registered against the accused following a complaint by the victim's brother, Kumar said.
The SHO said the victim got divorce notice from the Imam after the incident.
The couple had married last year.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
