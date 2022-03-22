Delhi: Infant Found Dead in Microwave Oven in Chirag Dilli; Mother Main Suspect, Say Police

A two-month-old baby was found dead inside a microwave oven in Chirag Dilli area of south Delhi on Monday, police here said. Police got the information around 5 pm from a hospital about the death of a two-month-old baby, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker. The infant was spotted inside the oven by a neighbour, she said. The incident is being probed from all angles and a case of murder is being registered against unknown persons, Jaiker said. “No one has been arrested so far. We are examining everyone concerned, she said.

According to a senior police officer, the mother of the child is the main suspect in the incident. She is being interrogated at the police station and further investigation is underway, the officer said.

At the time of the incident, the child’s father was at a departmental store which he runs and is located near their house. A neighbour told reporters that he was woken up by the commotion in the area which was raised as the mother of the child locked herself inside the house. “We broke the glass and entered the room. We found the woman lying unconscious inside and the child missing. We checked all over the area, but could not find the infant. Later, two-three more persons came and they checked a room where an oven was placed they found the child inside," said the neighbour.

Another neighbour said that after scouring the area for some time, a few of them reached the terrace of the house, where they found a room which was unbolted.

They entered the room and found the child inside a microwave oven, he said, adding that they then informed the police about the incident.

