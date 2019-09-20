'Delhi is First State to Have 95 Percent CNG-powered Industries'

New Delhi: About 95 per cent of the oil-driven industry in Delhi has been shifted its operations to CNG, making the national capital first city to do so, according to a report submitted by the Delhi Dialogue Commission to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The government said the shift was possible as the Delhi Government has been making committed efforts to eradicate industrial pollution from the city. "It is through the strategic proposition and determined steps," it said.

The report says only 85 industries were yet to be made CNG-adaptive and CNG-operational.

"There were 1,542 industries in Delhi, of which 1,457 industries have been converted into CNG-powered industries. The government has been making efforts to convert another 85 industries into CNG-adaptive. They are being contacted by the Ministry of Environment and they are being informed about the advantages of the conversion," the report said.

Also, a ban on the usage of polluting chemical was imposed by the Delhi government in June 2018.

"The Delhi government in its order had prohibited the use of petroleum and other types of polluting chemicals in all types of industries except thermal power plants. Also, a meeting with industry operators prompted the industry to convert to CNG-powered. As a result, 1,457 coal-based industries have transformed themselves into CNG in just a quarter of a year," it said.

Kejriwal said with the efforts of the Delhi government, air pollution in Delhi has decreased by 25 per cent in the last three years.

"Delhi is the only state in the country where the reduction in air pollution has been recorded. CNG-based industry driven by polluted chemicals also helped in reducing air pollution."

The report also claimed that the labourers were benefited and their lives improved.

"Various studies by the Department of Health have revealed that workers in the coal-based industries suffer from a variety of diseases. They majorly suffer from lung and skin diseases. The operation of the CNG-based industry has changed the standard of living for thousands of workers."

The report also informed that two Coal-Based Power Plants were closed in the national capital to check pollution.

"The government was concerned from the beginning and wanted to work on improving the environment and the living standards of the people. As a result, the coal-based power plant at Rajghat was shut down in May, 2015 after the government came to power. This has, therefore, aided in controlling Delhi's pollution. In addition, Badarpur Coal Power Plant was also shut down in October, 2018. It was the first time in the history of the nation that a coal power plant in Delhi was shut down."

The report says the financial help to the industries by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee also reaped benefits.

"Delhi Pollution Control Committee had announced compensation for the conversion of polluted chemical-powered industry to CNG in 2017-18. Under the scheme, a compensation of Rs 50,000 was given to medium and small industries and one lakh rupees to big industries.A

Kailash Gehlot, Minister of Environment for Delhi, said the Delhi government is aiming to convert all the industries in the city into CNG.

"Various figures showed that pollution from the industries has also contributed significantly to Delhi's air pollution. As a result, the Delhi government has taken a move to stop industry operations from polluting chemicals. 95 per cent of the industry is now operating on CNG. We are aiming to bring this figure to hundred per cent," he said.

