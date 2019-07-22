Delhi ITI Admission 2019: 1st Seat Allotment Results Declared at itidelhiadmissions.nic.in
The selected candidates in the first seat allotment Results can report for their admission between July 23 and July 25.
Image for representation.
Delhi ITI First Seat Allotment Results 2019 | The Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), Delhi has declared the First Seat Allotment List of the admissions to Delhi ITI 2019. The Industrial Training Institute (ITI) released the first allotment seat for Delhi ITI Admissions 2019 on its official website at itidelhiadmissions.nic.in. As per the official notification published on the ITI Delhi official website, the selected candidates in the first seat allotment Results can report for their admission between July 23 and July 25.
The selected candidates in the ITI Delhi First Seat Allotment Results 2019 have to download their Provisional Allotment Result from the official website and report to the allotted ITI center within the stipulated time limit of July 25.
All the candidates whose name has appeared on ITI Delhi Admissions First Allotment List 2019 have to report with the following documents to freeze their seats:
• Copy of Provisional Allotment letter and copy of Verification slip and 3 photographs
• All his original certificates like marks sheet, category certificates, subcategory certificates, weight age etc.
• Deposit set of self-attested photocopies of documents at the allotted ITI
• Submit applicable fee as per candidate’s category/gender
• Copy of Aadhar Card (required for MIS Portal/Scholarship ).
Delhi ITI First Seat Allotment Results 2019: Here’s how to check it online
Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi ITI at itidelhiadmissions.nic.in
Step 2: Search for ‘Check First Counseling Result’ in the notification bar
Step 3: Students can also directly visit the candidate log-in link at https://itidelhiadmissions.nic.in/GenRegSys/Candidate/Login.aspx
Step 4: On the Sign-in page, enter details including Login ID, Password and the captcha
Step 5: The list will appear online, along with your list
Step 6: Download the PDF and take a printout for future use.
Also Watch
-
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit Demise: A Timeline Of Her Successful Political Career
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Caught On Camera: Woman Throws Newborn Baby Girl In Drain, Dogs Rescue Her
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3: Complete List of Participants in Nagarjuna's Show
- Umpire Kumar Dharmasena Admits 'Error' in Awarding England Six Runs in World Cup Final
- Nach Baliye 9: Prince Breaks Down As Wife Yuvika Informs Salman Khan About His Brother's Death
- It Went Wrong From My End: PV Sindhu Rues Mistakes in Indonesia Open Final Loss to Yamaguchi
- IAF Pilots Could Soon Fly Tom Cruise’s Fighter Jet From Top Gun Maverick