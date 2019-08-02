Delhi ITI Second Round Seat Allotment Result Expected Today at itidelhiadmissions.nic.in
Candidates allotted seats in the second round shall report for their admission between August 5 and 7. ITI will release a list of vacant seat position on August 8 once the second round of seat allotment is completed.
(Image: News18.com)
Delhi ITI second round counseling result 2019 | The Department of Training and Technical Education, Industrial Training Institute (ITI) will announce Delhi ITI Seat Allotment Result for second round of counseling on Friday.
The Delhi ITI Second Round Counseling Result will be released on Department of Training and Technical Education’s official website.
Candidates can access the official notification regarding the important dates here.
The Delhi ITI Second Counseling Result link will be activated on the website after the result is declared.
Candidates allotted seats in the second round shall report for their admission between August 5 and 7. Delhi ITI will release a list of vacant seat position on August 8 once the second round of seat allotment is completed.
The Delhi ITI will publish the third and fourth round Seat Allotment Result on August 16 and August 28 respectively.
How to Check Delhi ITI second round counseling result:
Step 1. Visit the official website
Step 2. Look for a link which says Delhi ITI second round Seat allotment result
Step 3. Click on it
Step 4. Enter your roll number, date of birth and captcha code
Step 5. Download your Delhi ITI Second Round Seat Allotment Result and take a printout for future reference.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani Lands Her First Front Flip Post-injury And We Couldn't Be More Impressed
- DishTV is Adding Free Viewing Days With a Long Term Recharge For Your DTH Connection
- Google Play Pass Subscription in Works, Could Offer Premium Android Games and Apps
- Upcoming New Hyundai Grand i10 Spied Testing with Heavy Disguise in NCR
- Did You Know? In Australia, a Beer is Named After Sourav Ganguly