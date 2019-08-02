Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi ITI Second Round Seat Allotment Result Expected Today at itidelhiadmissions.nic.in

Candidates allotted seats in the second round shall report for their admission between August 5 and 7. ITI will release a list of vacant seat position on August 8 once the second round of seat allotment is completed.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 2, 2019, 2:17 PM IST
Delhi ITI Second Round Seat Allotment Result Expected Today at itidelhiadmissions.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

Delhi ITI second round counseling result 2019 | The Department of Training and Technical Education, Industrial Training Institute (ITI) will announce Delhi ITI Seat Allotment Result for second round of counseling on Friday.

The Delhi ITI Second Round Counseling Result will be released on Department of Training and Technical Education’s official website.

Candidates can access the official notification regarding the important dates here.

The Delhi ITI Second Counseling Result link will be activated on the website after the result is declared.

Candidates allotted seats in the second round shall report for their admission between August 5 and 7. Delhi ITI will release a list of vacant seat position on August 8 once the second round of seat allotment is completed.

The Delhi ITI will publish the third and fourth round Seat Allotment Result on August 16 and August 28 respectively.

How to Check Delhi ITI second round counseling result:

Step 1. Visit the official website

Step 2. Look for a link which says Delhi ITI second round Seat allotment result

Step 3. Click on it

Step 4. Enter your roll number, date of birth and captcha code

Step 5. Download your Delhi ITI Second Round Seat Allotment Result and take a printout for future reference.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

