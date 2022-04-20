Delhi Hanuman Jayanti Riots LIVE Updates: North Delhi Civic Body's UP-Style Demolition Drive Today Violence-hit Areas, Request for 400 Cops

Live now
Delhi Jahangirpuri Violence Updates: The NDMC will carry out an anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday in Jahangirpuri, where clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, and has asked the Delhi Police to provide at least 400 personnel to maintain law and order. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday wrote to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) mayor to identify the illegal constructions of Read More
A delegation of prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Tuesday visited the Jahangirpuri area where violence took place during a Hanuman Jayanti procession and met the families of those who have been arrested by police, assuring them all legal aid. Clashes broke out between two communities during the procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched. Expressing deep concern over the communal clashes in Delhi’s Jahangpuri, Jamiat chief Maulana Mahmood Madani alleged that the violence was a failure of the law and order machinery and demanded a fair inquiry into the whole incident.
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) will bulldoze the houses of the accused involved in the Jahangirpuri violence, on Wednesday at 11 am, sources told News18. The number of accused whose houses will be demolished has, however, not been revealed yet, sources said. Raja Iqbal Singh, Mayor, NDMC, told News18 that illegal encroachments in Jahangirpuri where the clash took place will be pulled down. “We have got to know that prime accused Ansar has a business of kabadi [scrap] and had encroached upon the land. We had complaints regarding that and action will be taken to remove the encroachment,” Singh said. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday even wrote to the North MCD mayor, demanding to bulldoze illegal constructions put up by rioters in the Jahangirpuri area, which comes under the North MCD jurisdiction. READ MORE
Several questions are being raised at the Delhi police in the aftermath of the violence over Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in Jahangirpuri on April 16. Videos make it clear that massive stockpiling of weapons with residents already existed, and police presence did not deter stone-pelting and clashes. Special commissioner, Delhi police, Dependra Pathak responded to several of these questions while speaking exclusively to CNN-News18. “It is part of the investigation whether the attack was pre-planned and we are in the initial stages of the probe. Police presence was adequate and swift. The moment verbal and physical altercation started, police stood like a wall and saw to it that both groups didn’t come face to face. We were successful in containing the situation in a limited amount of time and preventing loss of life,” he said. READ MORE
Standing outside a closed shop in Jahangirpuri of northwest Delhi, a group of men mostly in their twenties were exchanging videos through a messaging app purportedly related to the April 16 clashes. When asked about the source of videos, Vikas (name changed), one of the men who resides in Block G of Jahangirpuri, said, “I have received many videos of the incident since Saturday through WhatsApp.” Vikas was not present when the violence erupted at Kushal Chowk on April 16 on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. However, he said he got the information from his peers and social media about the violence. “A friend of mine told me that the Muslims attacked the procession being carried out to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti. I was angry. We never disturb them, How could they?” he said. “I was not present at the spot but I have seen videos received on WhatsApp and it is clearly visible in that who attacked us,” said Vikas.
Praveen, who is in his early thirties, and lives in Jahangirpuri’s G Block, started explaining his version of what happened on the day clashes broke out. Praveen was not present near the mosque where the clashes first broke out, but he strongly believes that the violence was started by one community. “The Muslims started it. We were peacefully carrying out the procession, We want to celebrate our festival. They were jealous that’s why they attacked us,” he said.
The Delhi Police has slapped the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on five persons arrested in connection with the April 16 Jahangirpuri violence and arrested two more people, including a man for allegedly supplying a pistol to an accused. According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched. Police said that among those booked under the NSA are Ansar, the alleged “main conspirator” behind the violence, and Sonu, who was seen in a video opening fire during the clashes. The other three are Salim, Dilshad and Ahir who are facing charges under the NSA for their alleged involvement in the violence, they said.
Delhi Police DCP Outer North Brijender Yadav said an arms supplier from Jahangirpuri area was nabbed after a brief encounter. He was injured during the police encounter. The arms supplier has more than 60 previous cases registered against him.
BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation has scheduled an encroachment removal action programme where illegal construction in Jahangirpuri area will be removed on Wednesday. The area had witnessed clashes during Hanuman Jayanti procession. NDMC has asked for 400 personnel from Delhi Police to handle law and order during the drive.
The copy of the letter was also sent to commissioner of the municipal body. The encroachment clearance drive in Jahangirpuri is seen similar to the bulldozing of houses carried out by the state governments in UP and MP.
Clashes had broken out between two communities during the procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. There was also stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.
The north civic body in a letter to the Northwest deputy commissioner of police (DCP) said that a special joint encroachment removal action programme, comprising the public works department, police, works department, health and sanitation department, veterinary department and enforcement cell of the NDMC has been scheduled in Jahangirpuri. “You (police) are therefore requested to provide at least 400 police personnel including lady police/outer force for maintaining law and order during the encroachment removal action on April 20 or April 21 (9.30 am onwards) as per your convenience for three days,” the assistant commissioner, NDMC civil lines zone, said in the letter to the DCP.
Delhi BJP president Gupta, said that a Hanuman Jayanti procession passing through Jahangirpuri was pelted with stones by anti-social elements and rioters on April 16. These anti-social elements have protection of the local MLA and councillor as a result of which they have made large numbers of encroachments and illegal constructions, he alleged. “The illegal constructions and encroachments by these rioters should be identified and demolished with bulldozers and strict action should be taken against them at the earliest,” Delhi BJP president wrote to Mayor Raja Iqbal.
