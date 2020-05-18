INDIA

1-MIN READ

Delhi Jal Board Employee found Covid-19 Positive, 10 Staff Members Under Quarantine

Medics collect samples from a COVID-19 patient to test the status of his infection. (PTI)

Medics collect samples from a COVID-19 patient to test the status of his infection. (PTI)

According to an order issued by the Executive Engineer (West), DJB, the utility's Tagore Garden unit will remain closed for 14 days.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 11:32 PM IST
An employee of the Delhi Jal Board has been found coronavirus positive, prompting the water utility to place 10 of its staff members in the Tagore Garden area under quarantine.

According to an order issued by the Executive Engineer (West), DJB, the utility's Tagore Garden unit will remain closed for 14 days.

"Beldar Karambir has been found COVID-19 positive. Officials who were in close touch with him are hereby directed to undergo mandatory self-isolation for 14 days and seek medical assistance if required," the order said.

The 10 employees placed under quarantine include a zonal engineer.


