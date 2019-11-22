Delhi Jal Board Finds Water from 8 Places Fit for Drinking in 2nd Analysis, AAP Calls BIS Report 'Fabricated'

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board on Friday said that samples from eight out of nine places in Delhi that figured in a BIS report have been found fit for drinking during a second analysis.

The Centre and the city government have been trading allegations since Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan released a Bureau of India Standards report on November 16 that said water samples collected from 11 places in the city failed quality tests on 19 parameters.

"Drinking water samples could not be collected from two places, including the official residence of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, while one sample failed tests on one parameter -- had less than required chlorine content," DJB Vice Chairman Dinesh Mohaniya said at a press conference.

The report was "fabricated" to benefit manufactures of reverse osmosis (RO) purifiers, the Aam Aadmi Party claimed on Friday.The party also asked what connection does Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan have with these companies.

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha claimed that the report was presented to create an atmosphere in favour of the RO companies and alleged that a false report was created.

"Just before the hearing in the Supreme Court, an atmosphere was created to give the impression that quality of water was bad. It is BJP and Paswan who raised the issue whether water is fit to drink..," Chadha said.

Chadha demanded Paswan's resignation and asserted that the RO companies were "upset" as their business will get hurt if the water in Delhi could be directly consumed from tap water and claimed that is why the government was trying to safeguard them.

Chadha was referring to a case in the Supreme Court which is hearing a petition filed by Water Quality India Association, representing the RO manufacturers, challenging the NGT's order which had directed the government to regulate the use of purifiers and sensitise public about the ill effects of demineralised water.

