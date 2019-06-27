Delhi Jal Board Suspends 4 Employees After Viral Video Shows them Drinking, Playing Cards at Work

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board has suspended four of its employees after a video surfaced online, purportedly showing them drinking liquor and playing cards at their workplace.

The video clip, allegedly shot at the utility's Punjabi Bagh Zonal Revenue Office, showed one man asking the security guard to lock the gate so that no one can enter the premises.

The man then asks the security guard to bring him some snacks, soda and water bottles, while another man deals a deck of cards. Another man can be seen consuming liquor in the video.

The Jal Board's vice-chairman Dinesh Mohaniya said, "The utility received the video from the public domain. There was no formal complaint against anyone."

"Looking at the nature of the video, strict action has been taken and four employees have been placed under suspension. The DJB has zero tolerance against such unprofessional and undesirable activities in its premises," he said.