Delhi Jeweller Jumps to Death From Probe Agency’s Office

A Delhi-based jeweller, who was at the DRI office in connection with an alleged gold smuggling case, on Wednesday jumped to death from the probe agency's building in the CGO complex area here, according to an official statement. The incident took place around 12 noon. The deceased has been identified as Gaurav Gupta, aged around 40 years.Gupta was waiting in the visitors' room inside the DRI office and he jumped from the room's window, the statement said, adding that he was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he could not be saved. The visitor's room is on the sixth floor of the building.The statement said acting on an information, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers had conducted searches at three premises in the Shalimar Bagh area on Tuesday. During the search operations, the officers recovered around six kg of foreign marked gold and 213 kg of silver bullion from the jeweller's residence, it said.In further search operations today, the officers recovered 35 kg more foreign marked gold concealed in the door panel of the safe of one of his shops, it said. In total 41 kg of foreign marked gold, 213 kg of silver bullion and Rs 48 lakh cash, in total valued at around Rs 13 crore were recovered, the statement said."Unfortunately, the owner of the smuggled goods, who had visited the DRI office today, jumped through the window of the visitor's room at around 12 PM today," it said. He was neither summoned nor arrested by the DRI, the statement said.The person was immediately taken to the Safdarjung hospital by DRI officers and Central Industrial Security Force personnel, but he could not be saved, it said. The local police has been intimated and further investigation is in progress, the statement said.