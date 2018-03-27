English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi JJA Recruitment 2017 Exam Result declared at delhidistrictcourts.nic.in, Check Now!
The Delhi District Court aims to fill 288 Group C vacancies for the post of Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA).
Screen grab of official website of Delhi District Courts.
Delhi JJA Recruitment 2017 Exam Result has been declared by the Office of the District & Sessions Judge, Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi on its official website - delhidistrictcourts.nic.in. The Delhi District Court aims to fill 288 Group C vacancies for the post of Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA). The application process was organized in the months of November and December 2017, and written examination was organized on 10th and 11th February 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and download their result now:
How to check Delhi JJA Recruitment 2017 Exam Result?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://delhidistrictcourts.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads –
‘Result of written examination for the post of Junior Judicial Assistant -2017’
Step 3 – Click on the tab that reads – ‘Written test marks-JJA’
Step 4 – Enter your Registration number and Date of Birth to Login
Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://www.i-register.co.in/TISHAZARIJJA17LIVE/index.html
The result page also shows the list of successful candidates for different categories. Candidates can download the same at the below mentioned url:
https://www.i-register.co.in/TISHAZARIJJA17LIVE/frmSkillTest.aspx#no-back-button
Candidates who have qualified the written examination are now eligible for the Skill Test, which is scheduled to be organized on Sunday, 8th April 2018, next month.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
