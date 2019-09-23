Take the pledge to vote

News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Journalist Injured After Falling Out of Autorickshaw as Thieves Tried to Snatch Her Phone

The woman stated that after shopping in CR park, she was returning home in an autorickshaw when two men on motorcycle snatched her mobile phone.

PTI

Updated:September 23, 2019, 9:33 PM IST
New Delhi: A woman journalist was injured after she attempted to resist a snatching bid in south Delhi's CR park, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening while she was returning home in an autorickshaw, they said.

The woman works with a news organisation, police said.

In her complaint, the woman stated that after shopping in CR park, she was returning home in an autorickshaw when two men on motorcycle snatched her mobile phone. In the struggle, she fell from the autorickshaw while the men fled from the spot, a senior police officer said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was given first aid and was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, the officer said.

A case was registered and special teams were formed to nab the culprits involved in the incident, the officer added.

Police said they were analysing the CCTV footage to identify the accused involved in the case and ascertain the sequence of events.

According to police data, there has been a decline in snatching incidents over the last three years.

In 2017, 6,466 snatching cases were registered, in 2018, 4,707 cases while till September 15, 4,516 cases of snatching were registered.

