Delhi Kanjhawala Case: Theft at Hit and Drag Victim Anjali's House, Family Alleges Friend Nidhi's Role

In a fresh development that might be linked to the Kanjhawala accident case in the national capital, theft was reported at victim Anjali Singh’s house in Aman Vihar. Several valuable belongings like an LCD TV were stolen and the family was informed of the theft by their neighbours.

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. Her family has alleged that the theft was planned and that Anjali’s friend Nidhi was behind the incident.

“It is Nidhi’s conspiracy. She is trying to keep her belongings in our house for fear of being caught. Police was everywhere since 8 days but why only yesterday?" asked Anjali’s family member Anu.

Police officials from the Aman Vihar local police station, alongwith the SHO reached the spot and are investigating the theft. Anjali’s mother lived in this residence, whereas she herself used to live at her grandmother’s place in Sultanpuri.

According to reports, Nidhi was also present during the brutal accident. She fell to the side and fled the spot after the accident because she was “scared". Nidhi was traced by the police after they examined CCTV footage. She recorded her statement with the police on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said, “There are reports that Nidhi has been arrested by the police. It is hereby clarified that she has been called to join the investigation." Sources claimed that Deepak was not in the Maruti Baleno car that mowed down Anjali.

Police had earlier arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case. Later, they zeroed in on Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna and said they were involved in shielding the accused.

Notably, a court on Saturday granted bail to Ankush Khanna who allegedly shielded the accused in the Kanjhawala accident case. Khanna had in his statement to the police said that accused Deepak was driving the vehicle. However, according to the investigation conducted so far, it has been found that accused Amit was driving.

