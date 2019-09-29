Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express to Run from October 5, Bookings Open on IRCTC Website
Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express on October 3 from Delhi on its inaugural run.
File photo of Vande Bharat Express (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The first commercial run of the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express will be on October 5 and booking of tickets is now open on the IRCTC website, the Railways said on Sunday.
The high-speed train will bring down the travel time between Delhi and Katra, the last station on the way to Vaishno Devi temple, to eight hours from the current 12 hours. The first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Delhi-Varanasi route.
