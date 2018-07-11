Delhi Kindergarten School Kept 16 Students in Basement for Not Paying Fee

The Delhi Police has registered a case against a school for allegedly confining kindergarten students in the basement for not paying school fees.The incident came to light after the police were informed by some parents that 16 children were confined to the basement by their teachers between 7 am to 12 noon in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area, the police official said on Tuesday.Complainant Shabeen Hasan said he dropped his two daughters at the school around 7.30 a.m. on Monday. When he returned to pick them after school hours, he found them not present in their respective classes."When I enquired from staff, I got to know that some minor children had been forcibly locked in the school basement during school hours without food. The children were let off only after we informed police," he said in the FIR.The school management, including Headmistress Farha Diba Khan, were named in the First Information Report filed under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000.Hasan told IANS that the aggrieved parents had earlier promised to the management on clearing fee dues in a couple of days.A case was registered against the school authorities, the police said, adding that they were looking for the person responsible for the incident.