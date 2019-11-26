Delhi L-G Anil Baijal Approves Ex-gratia of Nearly Rs 8 Lakh to Cops Injured in Tis Hazari Clash

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has approved an ex-gratia of nearly Rs 8 lakh to 21 policemen injured in a clash with lawyers in the Tiz Hazari Court premises earlier this month.

According to an order issued on November 25, eight policemen who sustained serious injuries will get Rs 50,000 each while 13 with "simple injuries" will get financial assistance of Rs 30,000 each for their immediate medical needs.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.