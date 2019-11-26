English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi L-G Anil Baijal Approves Ex-gratia of Nearly Rs 8 Lakh to Cops Injured in Tis Hazari Clash
Eight policemen who sustained serious injuries will get Rs 50,000 each while 13 with 'simple injuries' will get financial assistance of Rs 30,000 each for their immediate medical needs.
File photo of L-G Anil Baijal. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has approved an ex-gratia of nearly Rs 8 lakh to 21 policemen injured in a clash with lawyers in the Tiz Hazari Court premises earlier this month.
According to an order issued on November 25, eight policemen who sustained serious injuries will get Rs 50,000 each while 13 with "simple injuries" will get financial assistance of Rs 30,000 each for their immediate medical needs.
