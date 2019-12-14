Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal Withdraws Land Acquisition Proceedings of Unauthorised Colonies

Delhi Lieutenant General Anil Baijal, however, clarified that the move to withdraw the proceedings would not apply to 69 affluent colonies including Sainik Farms and Neb Sarai Extension.

PTI

Updated:December 14, 2019, 4:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi L-G Anil Baijal Withdraws Land Acquisition Proceedings of Unauthorised Colonies
File photo of L-G Anil Baijal. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday said he has issued directions to withdraw the land acquisition proceedings within delineated boundaries of 1,731 unauthorised colonies.

Taking to Twitter, Baijal said it was a major step for conferring ownership rights to the residents of these colonies, adding that the move would pave the way for smooth implementation of the PM-UDAY (PM Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi AwasAdhikar Yojana).

"Directions issued to withdraw the land acquisition proceedings (de-notification of the land) in respect of the land situated within the delineated boundaries of 1,731 Unauthorised Colonies (UCs). #PM-UDAY," the LG tweeted.

Later, the LG office issued a statement and said, "Detailed orders outlining the procedure for the same have been issued last evening by the land building department with the approval of the LG."

However, the move will not include 69 affluent unauthorised colonies, including Sainik Farms and Neb Sarai Extension area.

According to the central government's figure, it will benefit around 40 lakh residents living in the 1,731 unauthorised colonies.

Meanwhile, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said maps of 1,500 unauthorised colonies have been prepared.

Taking to Twitter, Puri said 1,000 maps have been uploaded on a portal of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Earlier this month, Parliament had passed a bill to grant ownership rights to residents living in the 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram