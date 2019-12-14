Delhi L-G Anil Baijal Withdraws Land Acquisition Proceedings of Unauthorised Colonies
Delhi Lieutenant General Anil Baijal, however, clarified that the move to withdraw the proceedings would not apply to 69 affluent colonies including Sainik Farms and Neb Sarai Extension.
File photo of L-G Anil Baijal. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday said he has issued directions to withdraw the land acquisition proceedings within delineated boundaries of 1,731 unauthorised colonies.
Taking to Twitter, Baijal said it was a major step for conferring ownership rights to the residents of these colonies, adding that the move would pave the way for smooth implementation of the PM-UDAY (PM Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi AwasAdhikar Yojana).
"Directions issued to withdraw the land acquisition proceedings (de-notification of the land) in respect of the land situated within the delineated boundaries of 1,731 Unauthorised Colonies (UCs). #PM-UDAY," the LG tweeted.
Later, the LG office issued a statement and said, "Detailed orders outlining the procedure for the same have been issued last evening by the land building department with the approval of the LG."
However, the move will not include 69 affluent unauthorised colonies, including Sainik Farms and Neb Sarai Extension area.
According to the central government's figure, it will benefit around 40 lakh residents living in the 1,731 unauthorised colonies.
Meanwhile, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said maps of 1,500 unauthorised colonies have been prepared.
Taking to Twitter, Puri said 1,000 maps have been uploaded on a portal of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).
Earlier this month, Parliament had passed a bill to grant ownership rights to residents living in the 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the national capital.
