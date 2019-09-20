Delhi Lagging Behind Other States in Implementing Colour-coded Scheme: EPCA
An official said that in Haryana, more than 2.5 lakh vehicles have got colour-coded stickers, while Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have floated tenders, Delhi is yet to start the work.
Colour-coded sticker Representative Image (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority on Thursday expressed disappointment over the tardiness by Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in implementing the colour-coded sticker scheme to identify vehicles on the basis of the fuel used.
EPCA chairman Bhure Lal said Delhi had been lagging behind all other neighbouring states in the implementation of the scheme.
He said the EPCA would submit a report to the Supreme Court and seek its intervention in the matter.
The scheme, involving two types of stickers to classify vehicles that run on petrol, compressed natural gas (CNG) and diesel, will help restrict the use of vehicles on days when the pollution levels are severe.
The vehicles that run on petrol and CNG will have light blue stickers, while the diesel vehicles will have orange stickers.
Barring Haryana, officials said, none of the states surrounding the National Capital Region (NCR) had started allotting stickers under the scheme.
