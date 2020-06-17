Delhi LG Anil Baijal Holds First Meeting with Expert Panel over Covid-19 Situation

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday held the first meeting with a six-member expert panel constituted by him to suggest measures to deal with the COVID-19 situation in the city.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and other senior officers of the Delhi government.

In a series of tweets, the lieutenant governor said he was confident that the panel would provide the necessary expertise to fight the COVID-19 pandemic more effectively.

The panel includes Indian Council of Medical Research Director-General Balram Bhargava, National Disaster Management Authority members Krishna Vatsa and Kamal Kishore, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, DGHS Additional DDG Dr Ravindran and National Centre for Disease Control Director Surjit Kumar Singh.

It has been asked to suggest measures to make containment strategies more effective besides ramping up intensive medical care expeditiously, LG said in a tweet.