Delhi LG Anil Baijal Tests Positive for Covid-19 With Mild Symptoms, Self-isolates at Home

The LG along with his spouse took the first dose of Covid vaccine at the Tirath Ram Shah Hospital here last month.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. He said he will continue to work and monitor the situation in Delhi while being isolated at his residence.

"I have tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself since the onset of symptoms and all those who werein contact with me have been tested. Will continue to function and monitor the situation in Delhi from my residence," he tweeted.

first published:April 30, 2021, 15:41 IST