INDIA

News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi LG Directs Implementation of 'Micro-containment Zone Strategy' in Sealed Areas

Under the plan, small clusters reporting cases of the dreaded virus will be identified and declared containment zones instead of big ones.

PTI

Updated:April 28, 2020, 6:35 PM IST
Delhi LG Directs Implementation of 'Micro-containment Zone Strategy' in Sealed Areas
File photo of L-G Anil Baijal. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Tuesday directed all district magistrates to implement a "micro-containment zone strategy" in their respective areas to arrest the spread of COVID-19, an official said here.

Under this plan, small clusters reporting cases of the dreaded virus will be identified and declared containment zones instead of big ones. The move comes after several cases of the infection were reported in some COVID-19 containment zones, including in Jahangir Puri, where people were seen moving around and meeting each other on streets despite the restrictions.

At present, the authorities block the entry and exit points of an area where COVID-19 cases emerge and people are not allowed to step out of their houses. Essential items are delivered at the doorstep.

"It was observed that people in some containment zones are roaming on streets and meeting each other. "DMs have been directed to implement 'micro-containment zone strategy', under which small clusters will be formed and declared containment zones so that there is strictly no movement of people," official told PTI.

